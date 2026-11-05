US-77 turn lane work to begin November 16

Road work on the TxDOT turn lanes project on US-77 will begin on November 16, 2026. Phase 1, on the southbound lane by County Road 134, is expected to run until July 2027, and Phase 2, on the northbound lane, is set for July 2027 through October 2027, with the road planned to be fully open to traffic by November 22, 2027. Drivers should watch for workers and equipment and be ready for delays and detours.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Milam County Sheriff’s Office