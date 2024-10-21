Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mike Farrell Sports

    Neal Brown’s “Tailgate” Is No Longer Fun For West Virginia

    By Kyle Golik,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnmJH_0wGE2kmY00

    By Kyle Golik

    This past weekend the weather was absolutely gorgeous in Western Pennsylvania. My younger brother was getting married and I had a great drive into the mountains in Pennsylvania enjoying the fall foliage during my drive. I had some alcohol packed with me for some pre-wedding ceremony action with my brother and his groomsmen. We all stood around in our suits and tuxedos, which let me tell you my brother went the extra mile in the purple velvet suit he had that will be talked in my family for ages, kind of like lined up like King of the Hill gang going yep, this is a nice weather and we are going to have a good time.

    Anyone who has been through a wedding day knows it is all about the bride so if the bride is happy and everything goes to play you had a winning day.

    In many ways, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown completely misses this point as his seat in Morgantown continues to get hot, especially after West Virginia’s latest debacle, losing to Kansas State 45-18.

    While his seat was going to be uncomfortable in defeat, it is what Brown said earlier last week that has the seat uncontrollably hot in Morgantown.

    Mike Asti of West Virginia Sports Now asked Brown in his weekly press conference why fans should keep showing up and supporting him despite the failures in big games. After the loss to Kansas State, Brown is now 3-17 in games against ranked opponents.

    Brown took a gamble, one that would backfire, in his approach to sell the experience of coming to West Virginia football games:

    "I get that they (the fans) want to win, but what I would say to the fans is, did they have a good time? Did they enjoy it? It was a pretty good atmosphere. I’m assuming they had a pretty good time tailgating, so if they’re in the deal for enjoyment then I would come back. I looked at the weather and it’s going to be nice again. It’s a night game and we need them to provide a home-field advantage."

    In my life personally, I have been in Neal Brown’s shoes numerous times, whether it was trying to get a job, maybe convincing a lady to go out with me, trying to sell things, and sometimes it worked, but most often I failed. Fortunately for Brown, he realized midstream his answer wasn’t the best one and tried to salvage it.

    “I get they’re frustrated that we didn’t win. We’ve played a tough schedule. Everybody that’s beat us hasn’t lost a game yet (as of when Brown said this Penn State, Pitt, and Iowa State are all undefeated), but that’s no excuse, that’s just the truth, and the games in our league are going to come down to the fourth quarter and I don’t think this one on Saturday is going to be any different. We need them to help us, but I do get their frustration.”

    Even Brown's three ranked wins have been far from impressive and are not recent:

    • In 2021 defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech and No. 22 Iowa State at home. Virginia Tech finished 6-7 and Iowa State 7-6.
    • In 2019 defeated No. 24 Kansas State, who finished 8-5 and was the last time West Virginia defeated a regular season opponent with 8 or more wins.

    The lack of a signature win hasn’t given Brown any equity to build his program or even fend off the antsy critics in Morgantown. With Vanderbilt being included in this week’s AP Top 25, West Virginia is now one of three programs in the Power 4 to not have been ranked since 2018. The other schools are Texas Tech and Rutgers, and neither school has the history of West Virginia.

    When you consider West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins, they have more wins as a school than Washington, Pitt, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Oregon to name a few, it is alarming to see West Virginia not achieve what so many others have over the last five seasons, all of which Neal Brown has been the head coach.

    Brown says to his faithful we must “Trust The Climb,” personally Brown summited his “climb” during last season’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The fact he was able to win nine games with that bunch and what he got out of Garrett Greene , he deserves all the laurels for.

    To me, like I have been saying since 2022, Neal Brown isn’t the right coach for West Virginia or even a Power 4 program. The answer he gave displayed that.

    Right now, West Virginia fans are playing John Denver’s seminal hit and West Virginia state song “Country Roads, Take Me Home” more literally of going home instead of the tailgate at Mountaineer Field because this Neal Brown experience isn’t “fun” anymore.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Tim Fisher
    4h ago
    It’s just a game people !
    I Said What I Said
    20h ago
    Can his ass, he's embarrassed our team enough, get rid of him- he understands absolutely nothing about being a Mountaineer or a WVU fan....we can do better than this clown 🤡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College GameDay legend Lee Corso announces young granddaughter is battling brain cancer and had surgery to remove tumor
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Matt Campbell is performing magic in Ames
    Mike Farrell Sports1 day ago
    Neal Brown Gives Testy Response When Asked About Garrett Greene's Job
    West Virginia Mountaineers On SI1 day ago
    Transfer QB’s who are NIL busts
    Mike Farrell Sports1 day ago
    A Shift on the Prairie: Oklahoma Sends Seth Littrell Packing
    Mike Farrell Sports19 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Ohio State’s Star Player Was In A Car Accident Over The Bye Week
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Garrett Riley, Skip Holtz & Others: Head Coach Candidates for East Carolina
    Mike Farrell Sports15 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    ESPN Makes Historic College GameDay Announcement After Georgia-Texas
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Bridgeport Stays No. 1 in Latest MetroNews Football Power Rankings, but Lose Ground in AAA Standings
    connect-bridgeport.com2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    College football's impact on casino betting trends in 2024 on platforms like Tikitata casino
    Mike Farrell Sports13 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC18 hours ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Steelers Rookie UDFA credits his two interceptions to a tell from Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
    A to Z Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy