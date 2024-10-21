Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mike Farrell Sports

    Will Black and the Three Most Important 2025 Notre Dame Recruits

    By Apollo Lundin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuxM4_0wFsNcJ300

    By Apollo Lundin

    The University of Notre Dame has one of the most historic football programs in the nation. With 11 claimed national titles, its history is apparent, but their last claimed title was in 1988. With unclaimed national titles added, the Fighting Irish have 22 national titles, with the most recent in 2012, which was also the last time they were a national finalist. Notre Dame will look to stop their championship drought with their 2025 recruiting class led by four-star offensive tackle Will Black .

    Will Black

    Wallingford, CT (Choate Rosemary Hall)

    #70 NAT, #10 OT, #1 CT

    At 6’7’’ and 295 lbs., Will Black is a dominant presence offensive line. Black is a terrific run blocker, showing power and finesse. He plays through the whistle, which is needed for an offensive lineman. His strength is clear, as he relentlessly drives his opponents into the ground. He shows some speed and promise when pulling, which is surprising for his size. As a pass blocker, he demonstrates lateral speed and finesse—ideal qualities for a blind-side protector.

    Black grew up playing three other sports, including lacrosse, basketball, and hockey. Will Black is originally from London, Ontario, Canada.

    Will Black held 23 offers but chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

    James Flanigan

    Green Bay, WI (Notre Dame De La Baie Academy)

    #105 NAT, #7 TE, #1 WI

    At 6’5’’ and 220 lbs., James Flanigan should be a big target for the Irish. With his frame, Flanigan should be an impactful blocker, and he’s already shown promise in that area. He shows power as a blocker, and paired with his speed he could be a useful tool for the Irish. As a receiver, Flanigan shows his potential as a vertical threat. Flanigan shows speed, route-running finesse, and sure hands in the endzone. Flanigan also plays linebacker, so head coach Marcus Freeman has some options when putting James Flanigan on the field.

    Flanigan is a multi-sport athlete, participating in hockey and discus in high school. His football pedigree runs deep—his father, Jim Flanigan, was a defensive lineman for Notre Dame before playing 10 seasons in the NFL, and his grandfather, also Jim Flanigan, was a linebacker for the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft.

    Flanigan held 10 offers but chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Louisville.

    Jerome Bettis Jr.

    Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy)

    #899 NAT, #137 WR, #99 GA

    Although he’s not the highest-ranked recruit, Jerome Bettis Jr. could be an impactful player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Bettis Jr., the son of Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis , is a 6’2’’, 190 lbs wide receiver. He has demonstrated reliable hands, patience as a route runner, and an incredible awareness of the ball and his defenders. Through 22 career high school varsity games, Bettis has tallied 49 catches for 746 yards and nine touchdowns.

    Jerome Bettis Jr. also plays safety and participates in track and field events.

    Bettis held 23 offers but chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Arkansas, Missouri, and Tulane.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Miami to SMU transfer pipeline has helped the Mustangs to a big season
    Mike Farrell Sports7 hours ago
    USC is stuck with Lincoln Riley
    Mike Farrell Sports2 days ago
    Neal Brown’s “Tailgate” Is No Longer Fun For West Virginia
    Mike Farrell Sports1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Matt Rhule Wins Another Presser, But On-Field Success Must Follow
    Mike Farrell Sports1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Patrick Surtain, Billy Napier, Blake Anderson and More: Possible Head Coach Candidates for Southern Miss
    Mike Farrell Sports2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Garrett Riley, Skip Holtz & Others: Head Coach Candidates for East Carolina
    Mike Farrell Sports23 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy