Will Black and the Three Most Important 2025 Notre Dame Recruits

By Apollo Lundin

The University of Notre Dame has one of the most historic football programs in the nation. With 11 claimed national titles, its history is apparent, but their last claimed title was in 1988. With unclaimed national titles added, the Fighting Irish have 22 national titles, with the most recent in 2012, which was also the last time they were a national finalist. Notre Dame will look to stop their championship drought with their 2025 recruiting class led by four-star offensive tackle Will Black .

Will Black

Wallingford, CT (Choate Rosemary Hall)

#70 NAT, #10 OT, #1 CT

At 6’7’’ and 295 lbs., Will Black is a dominant presence offensive line. Black is a terrific run blocker, showing power and finesse. He plays through the whistle, which is needed for an offensive lineman. His strength is clear, as he relentlessly drives his opponents into the ground. He shows some speed and promise when pulling, which is surprising for his size. As a pass blocker, he demonstrates lateral speed and finesse—ideal qualities for a blind-side protector.

Black grew up playing three other sports, including lacrosse, basketball, and hockey. Will Black is originally from London, Ontario, Canada.

Will Black held 23 offers but chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

James Flanigan

Green Bay, WI (Notre Dame De La Baie Academy)

#105 NAT, #7 TE, #1 WI

At 6’5’’ and 220 lbs., James Flanigan should be a big target for the Irish. With his frame, Flanigan should be an impactful blocker, and he’s already shown promise in that area. He shows power as a blocker, and paired with his speed he could be a useful tool for the Irish. As a receiver, Flanigan shows his potential as a vertical threat. Flanigan shows speed, route-running finesse, and sure hands in the endzone. Flanigan also plays linebacker, so head coach Marcus Freeman has some options when putting James Flanigan on the field.

Flanigan is a multi-sport athlete, participating in hockey and discus in high school. His football pedigree runs deep—his father, Jim Flanigan, was a defensive lineman for Notre Dame before playing 10 seasons in the NFL, and his grandfather, also Jim Flanigan, was a linebacker for the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft.

Flanigan held 10 offers but chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Louisville.

Jerome Bettis Jr.

Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy)

#899 NAT, #137 WR, #99 GA

Although he’s not the highest-ranked recruit, Jerome Bettis Jr. could be an impactful player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Bettis Jr., the son of Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis , is a 6’2’’, 190 lbs wide receiver. He has demonstrated reliable hands, patience as a route runner, and an incredible awareness of the ball and his defenders. Through 22 career high school varsity games, Bettis has tallied 49 catches for 746 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jerome Bettis Jr. also plays safety and participates in track and field events.

Bettis held 23 offers but chose the Fighting Irish over schools like Arkansas, Missouri, and Tulane.