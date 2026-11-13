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Leon Thomas Releases New Single “Trophy”

Leon Thomas has returned with his latest single “Trophy,” after teasing it on Instagram Live earlier this month.

Produced by Freaky Rob and D. Phelps, the song draws on classic soul and funk influences, with Thomas exploring romance and intimacy over a smooth R&B production. The release follows a successful year for the singer, songwriter and producer, who earned six nominations and two wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Thomas took home Best R&B Album for MUTT, his 2024 project that introduced him to a wider audience as a solo artist. He also won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Vibes Don’t Lie,” while MUTT received an Album of the Year nomination.

Throughout 2026, Thomas continued performing internationally, bringing his MUTTS DON’T HEEL tour to Europe, Australia and New Zealand following its North American run. He also joined Bruno Mars on The Romantic Tour and supported Lenny Kravitz during his London performance at Gunnersbury Park.

Thomas is scheduled to perform at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on November 14 and is also among the artists announced for Coachella in April 2027.

This post Leon Thomas Releases New Single “Trophy” was first appeared on MIIXTAPECHIICK and is written by Tahisha Charles