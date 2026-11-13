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Brandy and Monica Announce 2027 Las Vegas Residency

Brandy and Monica have announced their first joint Las Vegas residency, a 10-show engagement at Resorts World Theatre beginning May 29, 2027. Titled The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency, the run follows the singers’ co-headlining arena tour in 2025.

Plans for the residency were revealed after Brandy and Monica performed their Grammy-winning duet “The Boy Is Mine” on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars on November 10. Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas will produce a new show featuring songs from both artists’ catalogs and their music together.

Opening over Memorial Day weekend, the residency will feature performances May 29 and 30, June 2, 4 and 5, and July 9, 10, 14, 16 and 17. Resorts World Theatre lists an 8 p.m. local start time for each show, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Their musical partnership dates back to 1998, when “The Boy Is Mine” spent 13 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The collaboration also earned Brandy and Monica a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

Last year’s sold-out The Boy Is Mine Tour featured Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts. Their return to the stage together also earned the tour a nomination for R&B Tour of the Year at the 2026 Pollstar Awards.

For Black Promoters Collective, the Las Vegas engagement marks its first residency production. “Bringing The Boy Is Mine to Las Vegas as Black Promoters Collective’s first residency is a big moment for us,” company president Shelby Joyner said in the announcement.

American Express cardholders can access a presale beginning Monday, November 16, at 10 a.m. PT. An artist presale follows November 18, with local presales opening November 19. General tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.

This post Brandy and Monica Announce 2027 Las Vegas Residency was first appeared on MIIXTAPECHIICK and is written by Tahisha Charles