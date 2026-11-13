MIIXTAPECHIICK



B2K’s Label Reports 138,000 ECLIPSE Tour-Album Bundles

BPC Music Group says it sold 138,000 ticket-and-album bundles pairing B2K’s new album ECLIPSE with the group’s Boys 4 Life Tour. The label disclosed the figure Thursday (Nov. 12), nearly a week after B2K released its first studio album in nearly 24 years.

The offer paired the new album with tickets to B2K’s nationwide reunion tour, giving concertgoers a way to obtain the project as part of their ticket purchase. The group’s official album website directs ticket holders to redeem ECLIPSE using a code sent to their email. While BPC Music Group reports 138,000 bundles sold, it has not disclosed how many albums were redeemed or how many would qualify as sales for official music charts.

The campaign was developed by BPC Music Group and Black Promoters Collective, whose partners Gary Guidry and Troy Brown founded the record label. ECLIPSE is the label’s first album release, and the companies used an established concert audience to introduce B2K’s new music rather than relying solely on streaming promotion. The label has described its approach as “newstalgia,” combining familiar songs and live performances with a new recording.

“We want to broaden what a successful release looks like in the streaming era,” Brown said in the November 12 announcement. The bundle total gives the company a measure of how widely its tour-linked offer reached fans, although it is separate from independently verified album sales or Billboard chart figures.

ECLIPSE reunites Omarion, J-Boog, Lil’ Fizz and Raz-B on a full-length project for the first time since 2002’s Pandemonium!. The 12-track album includes the singles “Mileage” and “Lil Freak,” as well as “Co-Sign,” written and produced by The Underdogs. Tour co-headliner Bow Wow also appears on “Boyfriend,” bringing their collaboration from the road into the studio.

The release followed several months of activity for the reunited group. B2K introduced “Mileage” in July before following it with “Lil Freak” in October, then performed a mix of new songs and earlier hits on NBC’s TODAY on November 4, two days before the album arrived. According to the label, “Mileage” climbed to No. 23 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

BPC Music Group also said ECLIPSE reached No. 1 on Apple Music upon release and received playlist-cover placements on YouTube Music and Audiomack. Those results give the label additional measures of the album’s reception, but the 138,000 ticket-and-album bundles remain the newly reported figure behind its latest announcement.

This post B2K’s Label Reports 138,000 ECLIPSE Tour-Album Bundles was first appeared on MIIXTAPECHIICK and is written by Tahisha Charles