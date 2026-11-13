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Skilla Baby Adds Summer Walker to “Face Card” Remix

Skilla Babyhas released the official remix of “Face Card,” bringing Summer Walkeronto the track alongsideChris BrownandBryson Tiller.

Released Wednesday (Nov. 11), the updated version adds Walker’s vocals to the Hitmaka and Aye YB-produced song, which originally arrived in June as a single from Skilla Baby’s debut album, The Price of Fame. According to the rapper’s label, the original recording has since reached No. 1 at Urban Radio.

The original version of “Face Card” featured Tiller on the hook and Brown on the final verse, with Skilla Baby delivering lyrics centered on complimenting a woman’s appearance and encouraging her confidence. Walker’s addition brings another R&B vocalist into the collaboration.

The remix follows the August 21 release of The Price of Fame, Skilla Baby’s 22-track debut album, which features appearances from Nas and gospel singer Erica Campbell. The project also includes “No Tears,” “Be Me” and “Respect My Gangsta.”

Meanwhile, the Detroit rapper is continuing his headlining The Price of Fame Tour with Sada Baby as a supporting act. Upcoming performances include Indianapolis on November 15, St. Louis on November 16, Chicago on November 17 and a hometown show at The Fillmore in Detroit on November 22.

The tour is scheduled to conclude December 11 at New York’s Gramercy Theatre.

This post Skilla Baby Adds Summer Walker to “Face Card” Remix was first appeared on MIIXTAPECHIICK and is written by Tahisha Charles