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GloRilla and Sexyy Red Release “Jiggly Bow Bow” Video

GloRillaand Sexyy Red have returned with their latest collaboration, “Jiggly Bow Bow,” alongside an official video featuring the rappers as elderly versions of themselves at a retirement home.

Released November 5 through CMG and Interscope Records, the song, produced by Ace Charisma, draws on the crunk and early trap sounds of the 2000s. The accompanying video, directed by Arrad, brings the concept the duo previously teased on social media into a full-length visual, complete with old-age makeup, dancing and scenes of the two stirring up trouble throughout the facility.

GloRilla and Sexyy Red announced the single in October, sharing its official artwork after previewing the track in August. Their latest release marks another collaboration between the two rappers, who first joined forces on “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” from GloRilla’s 2024 debut album, GLORIOUS.

They later appeared together on Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky” alongside Lil Wayne, followed by Summer Walker’s “Baller” featuring Monaleo. The pair also reunited on Chris Brown’s “Call Your Name” from his album BROWN, released earlier this year.

This post GloRilla and Sexyy Red Release “Jiggly Bow Bow” Video was first appeared on MIIXTAPECHIICK and is written by Tahisha Charles