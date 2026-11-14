📅 Walk the Holiday Lights at Joe B. Barnes Park – One Night Only

Bring your family to Light the City on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 5:30–8:00 pm at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park (enter at SE 15th St. & Century Blvd.).

This is the only night you can walk through Midwest City’s Holiday Lights Spectacular.

Enjoy:

Holiday carols

Hot chocolate

Crafts

Photos with Santa

Tickets are $5 and will only be sold at the gate.

Note: No vendors are accepted for this event.