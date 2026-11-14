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Midwest City
📅 One-night walk-through of Holiday Lights Spectacular – $5 at gate
2 days ago
📅 Walk the Holiday Lights at Joe B. Barnes Park – One Night Only
Bring your family to Light the City on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 5:30–8:00 pm at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park (enter at SE 15th St. & Century Blvd.).
This is the only night you can walk through Midwest City’s Holiday Lights Spectacular.
Enjoy:
- Holiday carols
- Hot chocolate
- Crafts
- Photos with Santa
Tickets are $5 and will only be sold at the gate.
Note: No vendors are accepted for this event.
More Info: Light the City | Midwest City, OK
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