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🏥 Midwest City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Healthcare hiring is steady in Midwest City, OK right now, with options in eye care, imaging, and dentistry. If you want patient-facing work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Optometric Technician (Optometric Assistant)
- Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental & Vision)
- Location: Midwest City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.75–$17.50/hour
Work with kids in a busy vision clinic, doing pre-tests, helping with eye exams, and fitting glasses. Comes with monthly bonus opportunities, PTO, paid holidays, and medical/dental/vision insurance plus 401(k).
CT Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Midwest City, OK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on CT role focused on accurate imaging and compassionate, respectful patient care in a Catholic, not-for-profit setting. You’ll run CT scans, manage contrast, and work closely with radiologists, nurses, and other clinical staff.
Dental Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: RED RIVER DENTAL
- Location: Midwest City, OK
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu, 12–5, flexible)
- Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour
Great fit if you’re an experienced assistant with coronal polishing and X-ray certifications who wants steady afternoons. You’ll assist chairside, take X-rays (including 3D), and help keep the clinic running smoothly.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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