Healthcare hiring is steady in Midwest City, OK right now, with options in eye care, imaging, and dentistry. If you want patient-facing work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental & Vision)

Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental & Vision) Location: Midwest City, OK

Midwest City, OK Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.75–$17.50/hour

Work with kids in a busy vision clinic, doing pre-tests, helping with eye exams, and fitting glasses. Comes with monthly bonus opportunities, PTO, paid holidays, and medical/dental/vision insurance plus 401(k).

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Midwest City, OK

Midwest City, OK Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: Not listed

Hands-on CT role focused on accurate imaging and compassionate, respectful patient care in a Catholic, not-for-profit setting. You’ll run CT scans, manage contrast, and work closely with radiologists, nurses, and other clinical staff.

Employer: RED RIVER DENTAL

Location: Midwest City, OK

Midwest City, OK Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu, 12–5 , flexible)

Part-time (Mon–Thu, , flexible) Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour

Great fit if you’re an experienced assistant with coronal polishing and X-ray certifications who wants steady afternoons. You’ll assist chairside, take X-rays (including 3D), and help keep the clinic running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.