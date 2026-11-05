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🏥 Midwest City healthcare jobs with multiple $74K–$100K+ roles
Midwest City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both hands-on patient care and leadership-minded clinicians. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Athletico
- Location: Midwest City, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000–$100,000/year
Work in an outpatient setting focused on quality care and outcomes, not just visit counts. This role comes with strong benefits, generous CE support and PTO for education, mentorship, and even AI-powered documentation help so you can spend more time with patients.
Lead Chiropractor – The Joint Chiropractic
- Employer: Miami Dade Chiropractic (for The Joint Chiropractic)
- Location: Midwest City, OK (OKC metro)
- Type: Full-time (listing also asks about part-time interest)
- Salary: From $85,000/year + bi-weekly performance bonus
Lead a busy wellness-focused clinic with a 5-day workweek, no insurance hassles, and a clear system so you can focus on adjustments and patient education. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), malpractice coverage, and possible relocation help.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health, Adult Unit (Nights)
- Employer: SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest
- Location: Midwest City, OK
- Type: PRN (as-needed), Night Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care on an adult behavioral health unit, from admissions and assessments to treatment planning and patient education. Great fit if you want psych experience, hold an Oklahoma or compact RN license with BLS, and like a team setting where your work directly shapes patient safety and recovery.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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