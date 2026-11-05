🛒 Midwest City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Midwest City has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. These picks all offer room to grow and steady hours.

Employer: Security Finance

Security Finance Location: Midwest City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face (and voice) helping customers with installment loans and tax prep, both in person and by phone. No finance experience needed—they provide paid training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and monthly bonus potential when your branch hits its goals.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Midwest City, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Work as a Customer Service Associate helping shoppers find what they need for home projects in departments like Tools, Paint, Garden, or Appliances. This role comes with flexible schedules, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Midwest City, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 per hour

Step into a hands-on leadership role running the front end, guiding associates, and keeping the sales floor organized and customer-ready. Great fit if you have retail experience and want to lead shifts, handle customer issues, and grow with a large off-price retailer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.