Midway has some very special pups looking for their forever homes. All of these dogs are with a local rescue and are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Shelter: Mountain Mama Pyrs and Pups

Phone: (801) 433-7740

Ranch is a tiny pup with a big, fun-loving personality. He’s described as outgoing, social, and confident — the “social butterfly” of his litter. He loves being part of the action, making new friends, and soaking up attention.

If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate puppy who wants to be in the middle of family life, Ranch could be your guy.

👉 Meet Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Terrier mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Shelter: Mountain Mama Pyrs and Pups

Phone: (801) 433-7740

River James is an adorable Shih Tzu mix with a sweet, gentle personality. He’s more of a snuggly lap dog, happiest when he’s curled up with his people, following them around, and soaking up cuddles.

If you want a loving companion who will stick close and be your little shadow, River James may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet River James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chow Chow

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Shelter: Mountain Mama Pyrs and Pups

Phone: (801) 433-7740

Carl is a fluffy white Chow Chow puppy with loads of character. His description paints him as a quirky, independent thinker who “marches to the beat of his own kazoo.” If you love a pup with personality and a bit of goofy charm, Carl will make you smile every day.

Chow Chows are known for their loyalty, so Carl could grow into a very devoted companion for the right home.

👉 Meet Carl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chow Chow

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: Mountain Mama Pyrs and Pups

Phone: (801) 433-7740

Dolly Parton CC is described as a “sentient teddy bear” with high-energy zoomies and big puppy ambition. She’s great with other dogs and enjoys them as wrestling partners. She’s also respectful of cats, treating them like small, slightly judgmental roommates.

If you’re looking for a fluffy, social puppy who enjoys both dog friends and human attention, Dolly could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Dolly Parton CC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Midway, UT, consider calling Mountain Mama Pyrs and Pups at (801) 433-7740 to ask about meeting these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.