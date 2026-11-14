Midvale’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time step up. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Midvale, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $14.75/hr

Front-line grocery role where you help customers at the check stand, keep lanes stocked and clean, and work varied shifts between 4:00 am and 1:00 am. Good fit if you like staying active, learning the store inside and out, and want a foot in the door with a large employee-owned company.

Employer: Harmons Grocery

Harmons Grocery Location: Midvale, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.35 – $21.85/hr

Lead the produce team, help with ordering, scheduling, and training, and keep fruits and veggies looking great. This is a strong next step if you’ve got produce or grocery experience and want more responsibility and steady hours.

Employer: Apria (Accendra Health)

Location: Midvale, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00/hr (anticipated range)

Office-based customer service role helping patients by phone and in person with orders, insurance details, and billing. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable on multi-line phones, and want customer service work in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.