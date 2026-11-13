Midvale’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level support roles to senior leadership in global brands. If you’re good with people, numbers, or online marketplaces, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: ZAGG, Inc.

ZAGG, Inc. Location: Midvale, UT (HQ: Salt Lake City / Midvale)

Type: Full-time, on-site (remote not considered)

(remote not considered) Category: Senior leadership, e-commerce marketplaces

Lead the ZAGG brand on Amazon (US + EU5) and Walmart Marketplace, owning strategy, P&L, and growth for screen protection and phone cases. This role is very hands-on: you’ll drive 1P→3P transitions, manage Amazon Vendor relationships, set pricing and promo strategy, and launch ZAGG into Europe while working closely with marketing, ops, finance, and legal.

Also listed on Indeed: Senior Director, Sales: ZAGG (same role, alternate link).

Employer: Leaf Specialty Tax Consultants (with GSD Tax and Accounting)

(with GSD Tax and Accounting) Location: Midvale, UT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour (based on experience)

Support the sales and business development team by keeping the CRM organized, scheduling and tracking sales appointments, and helping with follow-ups and outreach. Training is provided, so this is a solid fit if you’re organized, communicate well, and want to grow your sales skills in a professional office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Midvale roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.