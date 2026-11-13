Midvale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially around skilled nursing and rehab. If you like working with older adults, there are a few solid options here right now.

Employer: Independence Rehab

Independence Rehab Location: Cascades at Riverwalk, Midvale, UT

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN COTA role in a skilled nursing facility, great if you want flexible hours and no minimum shifts. You’ll work with a geriatric population on mobility, ADLs, and safe transitions, with mentorship and clinical growth if you’re newer to SNF work.

Employer: Independence Rehab

Independence Rehab Location: Multiple Salt Lake area SNFs (includes Midvale/Cascades at Riverwalk)

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN PTA spot with a therapist-owned company, covering several nearby facilities so you can pick up hours where it works for you. You’ll focus on gait, transfers, balance, and fall prevention for older adults, with no required minimum hours and options to learn and grow.

Employer: Cascades Healthcare

Location: Cascades at Riverwalk, Midvale, UT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Competitive hourly pay based on experience

Full-time RN role leading MDS, Medicare/Medicaid case management, and care planning in a skilled nursing setting. Comes with 401(k) + match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and up to $500/month in nursing school tuition reimbursement, ideal if you want stability and to deepen your MDS expertise.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.