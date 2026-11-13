Midvale’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring right now.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Midvale, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.75/hour

Hands-on bakery role where you scale, mix, bake, ice, and package breads, cakes, and pastries in a busy grocery store bakery. Great if you like early shifts, staying active, and learning real baking skills with a large, employee-owned company.

Employer: Tous Les Jours

Tous Les Jours Location: Midvale, UT 84047

Type: In-person, flexible hours

In-person, flexible hours Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour

Customer-facing café role where you greet guests, take orders, handle cash, and keep the dining area clean and welcoming. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, like talking with people, and enjoy a bakery/café vibe.

Employer: Cubby’s

Cubby’s Location: Midvale, UT (Fort Union)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay plus about $2/hour in tips (exact rate not listed)

Lead the kitchen line in a high-energy restaurant, making sure food quality, timing, and safety all stay on point. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of restaurant experience and want a path to management with regular raises and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.