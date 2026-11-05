📣 Midvale, Utah Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sales and marketing roles in Midvale are hot right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and e‑commerce. If you like closing deals, building relationships, or growing brands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nationwide

Nationwide Location: Utah (remote within territory)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $112,000 – $168,000 expected start, up to $209,000 national range

Lead profitable growth for a Fortune 100 insurer by managing agency relationships across Utah. This role is remote but travel-heavy, perfect if you enjoy being in the field, using data to drive strategy, and owning results across a large territory.

Employer: ZAGG, Inc.

Location: Midvale, UT (84047)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own ZAGG’s Amazon US product pages and lead content strategy across brands like ZAGG and mophie. Ideal if you have 6+ years in e‑commerce content, love testing and data, and want to turn PDPs into serious profit drivers.

Employer: CHG Healthcare (CompHealth)

Location: Midvale, UT

Type: Full-time (sales)

Salary: $60,000 – $250,000 total target compensation (base + commission + bonus)

Reach out to healthcare providers, learn their goals, and match them with facilities that need them. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of sales experience, like consultative selling, and want uncapped earning potential plus strong benefits.

(Note: There are multiple postings for this same role; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: GoEngineer

Location: Midvale, UT (in-office)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: On-target earnings around $70,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Entry-to-mid level sales role supporting a tech-focused team selling 3D design software, printers, and scanners. If you’re ambitious, coachable, and want clear growth paths plus 6 weeks PTO and strong benefits, this is a solid launchpad.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.