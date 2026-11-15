Midlothian’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Regal

Regal Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed Work at the movies handling tickets, concessions, or usher duties while keeping guests happy and the theatre clean. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Lead the meat/seafood department, from cutting seafood and stocking cases to training staff and planning promos. This is a leadership role on the sales floor, ideal if you have knife skills and like running a busy department.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $12.77 – $18.40/hour (plus potential bonuses and benefits) Support store leaders with sales, customer service, and opening/closing the shop. Great if you’re organized, like helping people solve car-part problems, and want room to grow with a national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.