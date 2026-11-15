Midlothian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing and eye care. If you want steady hours and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Midlothian, VA (St. Francis Medical Center)

(St. Francis Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.33 – $54.93/hour

Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on for eligible new full-time hires

Step-down/Intermediate Care role for RNs with at least 1 year of experience. You’ll care for higher-acuity patients between Med-Surg and ICU, work with an interdisciplinary team, and have access to strong benefits, PTO, and tuition support.

Employer: The Eye Place

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour (with potential raises after ~90 days)

(with potential raises after ~90 days) Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends

Busy private eye care practice looking for a skilled tech with 2+ years in optometry or ophthalmology. You’ll run advanced testing, help lead junior staff, and keep clinic flow smooth, with benefits like 401(k) + match, PTO, and vision coverage.

Employer: The Eye Place

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00/hour

Schedule: No weekends, no late nights

Great fit for an experienced optician who loves sales and coaching a team. You’ll guide customers on frames and lenses, support daily operations, and help grow the department, with 401(k) + match, PTO, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers schedule and experience questions in more detail.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.