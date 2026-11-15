Looking for a new four-legged friend in Midlothian, VA? These adoptable dogs from Sanctuary Rescue are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue (Midlothian, VA)

(Midlothian, VA) How to adopt: Fill out the adoption application at www.sanctuaryrescue.com under the “adoption process” tab. The rescue does not receive messages sent through Adopt-a-Pet, so the website form is the only way to be considered.

👉 Meet Langston and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog

English Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue (Midlothian, VA)

(Midlothian, VA) How to adopt: Visit www.sanctuaryrescue.com and complete the adoption application under “adoption process.” Inquiries sent through Adopt-a-Pet are not received, so be sure to use the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Cousin Queenie and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue (Midlothian, VA)

(Midlothian, VA) How to adopt: Go to www.sanctuaryrescue.com, scroll to the bottom of the “adoption process” page, and fill out the application. The rescue does not respond to Adopt-a-Pet messages, so the website form is required.

👉 Meet French Fry and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re in or near Midlothian, please share these pups with friends and family, or visit www.sanctuaryrescue.com to start an application and give one of them a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.