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🐶 Playful & Charming Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midlothian
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Midlothian, VA? These adoptable dogs from Sanctuary Rescue are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Langston
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue (Midlothian, VA)
- How to adopt: Fill out the adoption application at www.sanctuaryrescue.com under the “adoption process” tab. The rescue does not receive messages sent through Adopt-a-Pet, so the website form is the only way to be considered.
👉 Meet Langston and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Cousin Queenie
- Breed: English Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue (Midlothian, VA)
- How to adopt: Visit www.sanctuaryrescue.com and complete the adoption application under “adoption process.” Inquiries sent through Adopt-a-Pet are not received, so be sure to use the rescue’s website.
👉 Meet Cousin Queenie and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
French Fry
- Breed: English Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue (Midlothian, VA)
- How to adopt: Go to www.sanctuaryrescue.com, scroll to the bottom of the “adoption process” page, and fill out the application. The rescue does not respond to Adopt-a-Pet messages, so the website form is required.
👉 Meet French Fry and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
If you’re in or near Midlothian, please share these pups with friends and family, or visit www.sanctuaryrescue.com to start an application and give one of them a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.