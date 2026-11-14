Midlothian’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast kitchens, friendly guests, or working around kids, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for a child care center where you’re off nights and weekends and can even bring your own kids. You’ll plan and prep meals and snacks, manage kitchen inventory, follow health rules, and help in classrooms when needed. Offers 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, and training support.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour + tips

Join a fast-growing national brand with weekly pay and meal discounts. You’ll rotate through all stations, from the grill to the register, in a busy, team-focused spot with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Firehouse Subs

Location: Midlothian, VA & Richmond, VA

Type: In-person, hours 30–40/week

In-person, hours Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Great if you want flexible scheduling and more hours by working at both nearby stores. You’ll greet guests, make subs, run the register, and keep the shop clean. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: PALERMO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: In-person, 30–40 hours/week

In-person, Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Hands-on kitchen role in a local Italian restaurant, ideal if you already have cooking or prep experience. You’ll handle knife work, cook menu items to spec, keep the line clean and safe, and coordinate with the rest of the kitchen. Includes 401(k).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.