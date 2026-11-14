Midlothian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and practices adding staff. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (CareNow Urgent Care)

HCA Healthcare (CareNow Urgent Care) Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.44 – $25.30/hour (position is incentive eligible)

(position is incentive eligible) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on clinical role in urgent care with a big health system behind you. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, help with lab work and splints, and support follow-up care.

Hands-on clinical role in urgent care with a big health system behind you. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, help with lab work and splints, and support follow-up care. Perks called out: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, family leave, tuition and loan assistance, and more (benefits may vary by location).

Employer: Locally owned primary care practice

Locally owned primary care practice Location: Midlothian, VA (home visits)

Type: Other / In-person field role

Pay: $75 – $750 per day

Why it’s worth a look: True autonomous NP role where you’re the primary provider, seeing patients in their homes and managing complex chronic conditions. Great fit if you want independence, direct patient relationships, and a flexible schedule.

True autonomous NP role where you’re the primary provider, seeing patients in their homes and managing complex chronic conditions. Great fit if you want independence, direct patient relationships, and a flexible schedule. Key requirements: Autonomous VA NP license, prescriptive authority/DEA, strong primary care or similar experience, BLS, valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

Employer: OrthoVirginia

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $37.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Join Virginia’s largest ortho group in a team-focused therapy setting. You’ll carry out treatment plans, guide exercises, track progress, and help patients get back to moving well.

Join Virginia’s largest ortho group in a team-focused therapy setting. You’ll carry out treatment plans, guide exercises, track progress, and help patients get back to moving well. Perks called out: Competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, disability and life insurance, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Midlothian is steady, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.