🏥 Midlothian, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Midlothian’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from human medicine to animal care. Here are several solid full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.02–$33.04/hour

Clinic-based LPN role supporting internal medicine providers with patient prep, basic nursing care, and procedures. Good fit if you like fast-paced team work, have (or are applying for) a Virginia LPN license and BLS, and want strong benefits like PTO, 403(b) with contributions, and tuition support.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time, W-2

Estimated Annual Income: $92,000–$102,000+ (productivity-based)

Outpatient behavioral health role with sign-on bonus, up to $8,000 annual cash bonus, and a flexible schedule where you set your own hours. Ideal if you’re fully licensed in Virginia (LPC, LCSW, or LMFT), want a mix of in-person and telehealth, and prefer a practice that handles billing and scheduling for you.

Employer: Mission Pet Health / Commonwealth Animal Hospital

Location: 4721 Market Square Ln, Midlothian, VA 23112

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role in a 6-doctor small animal practice with no weekend hours and a Monday–Friday, 8 AM–6 PM schedule. Great if you have 1+ year in a vet hospital, are comfortable with animal restraint and client communication, and want room to grow your clinical skills.

Employer: Mission Pet Health / Commonwealth Animal Hospital

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time Veterinarian

Veterinarian position with competitive base pay plus monthly production bonus (no negative accrual) and strong benefits. Backed by Mission Pet Health’s large network, you get CE allowance with paid days, 401(k) with match, health coverage, and liability insurance so you can focus on medicine and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.