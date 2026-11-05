🍽️ Midlothian, VA Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Midlothian’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring and good options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Below are several solid picks in food service & hospitality hiring right now in Midlothian, VA.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Internship (management-track role)

Internship (management-track role) Salary: $21.50–$25.50/hour + eligible for quarterly bonuses

Lead a busy bakery-café, support the General Manager, and run shifts while coaching the team. Comes with competitive pay, bonuses, free on-shift meals, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and clear growth paths into higher leadership.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 2433 Colony Crossing Pl, Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy pizza shop, support daily operations, and keep customers happy. This role is a good fit if you want management experience and like the idea of growing all the way up to franchise owner over time.

Employer: Rutba Indian Kitchen

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $2.13/hour + tips

Serve guests at a local Indian restaurant that focuses on friendly service and a fun atmosphere. Weekend availability is required, and you’ll get a flexible schedule, employee discount, and leadership opportunities if you want to grow into management.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.