🛒 Midlothian, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Midlothian’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face to face. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Slice, prep, and stock deli favorites while keeping everything fresh, safe, and well-labeled. This role is great if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with shoppers, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs. Perks include a team member discount up to 40%, early wage access, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $14.50 – $19.50/hour (plus overtime where applicable)

Help guests find the right makeup, skincare, and fragrance, and do demos like mini makeovers and skincare checks. Good fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy sales and customer service, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends. Full-time roles may include paid time off and health, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits.

Employer: Truist

Location: Midlothian, VA (Harbour Pointe)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,760 – $51,750/year + incentive pay

Blend teller work with customer service and light sales, helping clients with transactions, new accounts, and digital banking tools. This is a good step if you have cash-handling or teller experience and want bank hours with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick time, and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good customer service roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.