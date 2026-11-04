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📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs in Midlothian, VA
Midlothian’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles that come with benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.
Below are a few strong picks if you like organizing, supporting a team, and keeping things running smoothly.
Administrative Assistant – Disaster Restoration
- Employer: SERVPRO of Chesterfield, Richmond, Chesapeake, and Hampton (IICRC listing)
- Location: Midlothian, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid time off, training & development, opportunity for advancement
Support a busy restoration office with scheduling crews, detailed data entry, and daily admin tasks. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like the idea of helping people after fire and water damage.
Service Administrator (Analyst – Invoicing)
- Employer: BMH
- Location: Midlothian, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Weekly pay via direct deposit (exact rate not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, sick days
Office-based role focused on reviewing service work orders, checking labor and parts, and creating accurate invoices. Great if you like numbers, details, and working with Excel in a fast-paced but structured environment.
Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: The V Lady
- Location: Midlothian, VA
- Type: Part-time or full-time, on-site
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits (full-time): Health, dental, vision, Aflac, paid time off, service & product discounts, retail incentives
Be the welcoming face of a women-owned beauty studio—greeting clients, managing bookings, handling payments, and helping with social media. Ideal if you’re people-focused, love beauty/wellness, and can work some evenings and Saturdays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; admin roles in Midlothian tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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