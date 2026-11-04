📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs in Midlothian, VA

Midlothian’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles that come with benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.

Below are a few strong picks if you like organizing, supporting a team, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: SERVPRO of Chesterfield, Richmond, Chesapeake, and Hampton (IICRC listing)

SERVPRO of Chesterfield, Richmond, Chesapeake, and Hampton (IICRC listing) Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid time off, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Support a busy restoration office with scheduling crews, detailed data entry, and daily admin tasks. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like the idea of helping people after fire and water damage.

Employer: BMH

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly pay via direct deposit (exact rate not listed)

Weekly pay via direct deposit (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, sick days

Office-based role focused on reviewing service work orders, checking labor and parts, and creating accurate invoices. Great if you like numbers, details, and working with Excel in a fast-paced but structured environment.

Employer: The V Lady

Location: Midlothian, VA

Type: Part-time or full-time, on-site

Part-time or full-time, on-site Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits (full-time): Health, dental, vision, Aflac, paid time off, service & product discounts, retail incentives

Be the welcoming face of a women-owned beauty studio—greeting clients, managing bookings, handling payments, and helping with social media. Ideal if you’re people-focused, love beauty/wellness, and can work some evenings and Saturdays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; admin roles in Midlothian tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.