Midlothian is busy and growing, which means steady demand for friendly, reliable customer service pros. Here are several solid full-time roles if you like working with people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Midlothian, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the store and act as Manager on Duty, handling opening/closing, supervising associates, and customer service. Good fit if you have retail or customer service experience and want a step up into leadership with a large, growing national brand.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Midlothian, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus program)

Be the main contact for truck customers, writing up service needs, giving estimates, and keeping customers updated. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and bonus potential, plus a clear path toward management in Truck Care.

Employer: Pinnacle Bank / Bank of Colorado

Location: Midlothian, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Mix of teller work and new account opening—you’ll handle deposits, cash checks, open and close accounts, and help customers with questions in person and by phone. Ideal if you have banking and cash-handling experience and want a stable weekday schedule with a community-focused bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.