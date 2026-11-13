The City of Midlothian will celebrate GIS Day on Wednesday, November 18 at the Midlothian City Hall Community Room from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents can meet the City’s GIS team, learn how mapping tools support City services, and see current GIS projects across Midlothian, with breakfast and giveaways available while supplies last.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Midlothian, Texas - City Hall - Government