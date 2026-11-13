The Midlothian City Council reviewed a rezoning case for a retail superstore and other items during its meeting on November 10. City Council meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, and residents can watch meetings live or view past recordings, with each video indexed by topic. Watch or review meetings here: midlothian.tx.us/60/Agendas-Packets-Minutes-Videos.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Midlothian, Texas - City Hall - Government