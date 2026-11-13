undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Midlothian
Midlothian City Council meeting schedule and access
11 days ago
The Midlothian City Council reviewed a rezoning case for a retail superstore and other items during its meeting on November 10. City Council meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, and residents can watch meetings live or view past recordings, with each video indexed by topic. Watch or review meetings here: midlothian.tx.us/60/Agendas-Packets-Minutes-Videos.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Midlothian, Texas - City Hall - Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.