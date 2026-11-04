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💰 Winter water use now will set your 2027 sewer rate
💰 Winter water use sets your sewer rate for next year
If you’re a Midlothian sewer customer, your sewer use is not metered. Instead, the City bases your annual sewer rate on your average water use from November through February.
Water used during this winter averaging period shows up on bills due Jan. 15, Feb. 15, and March 15, and that average will set your sewer rate on bills due May 15, 2027.
Because most people turn off sprinklers in winter, this is the best time to keep usage low and save money:
- Turn off irrigation systems
- Repair leaking faucets, toilets, and pipes
- Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry
- Avoid unnecessary water use
- City of Midlothian water customers can sign up for WaterSmart to get leak alerts
There are three water districts in Midlothian, but the City is the only wastewater (sewer) provider.
Questions? Call Utility Billing, Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., at (972) 775-7130.
More Info: How winter water usage affects annual sewer rates ...
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