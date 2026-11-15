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🐶 Playful Small-Breed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midland, VA
Looking for a small, spunky companion in Midland, VA? These adoptable pups at Fauquier SPCA are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Angelina Ballerina
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
A petite young Chihuahua mix with striking black-and-tan coloring, Angelina Ballerina is ready for a fresh start in a loving home. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and vet care.
👉 Meet Angelina Ballerina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Macchiato
- Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Macchiato is a small young Chi/Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan markings. She’s the perfect size for lap time and indoor living. Call the shelter to ask about her energy level, social skills, and medical history.
👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeri
- Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Jeri is a young male Chi/Yorkie mix with a handsome black-and-tan coat. Reach out to the shelter to learn how he does with other pets, kids, and what kind of home would suit him best.
👉 Meet Jeri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rugrat
- Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Tiny Rugrat is a baby Chi/Yorkie mix, still very young and growing. Puppies need time, training, and patience, so be sure you’re ready for the commitment before applying.
👉 Meet Rugrat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morena
- Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Morena is a baby Chi/Yorkie mix with a rich brown-and-tan coat. As a young pup, she’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Morena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Midland, VA and thinking about a small dog, please consider visiting Fauquier SPCA or calling (540) 788-9000 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.