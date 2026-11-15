Looking for a small, spunky companion in Midland, VA? These adoptable pups at Fauquier SPCA are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Fauquier SPCA

Phone: (540) 788-9000

A petite young Chihuahua mix with striking black-and-tan coloring, Angelina Ballerina is ready for a fresh start in a loving home. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and vet care.

👉 Meet Angelina Ballerina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Fauquier SPCA

Phone: (540) 788-9000

Macchiato is a small young Chi/Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan markings. She’s the perfect size for lap time and indoor living. Call the shelter to ask about her energy level, social skills, and medical history.

👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Fauquier SPCA

Phone: (540) 788-9000

Jeri is a young male Chi/Yorkie mix with a handsome black-and-tan coat. Reach out to the shelter to learn how he does with other pets, kids, and what kind of home would suit him best.

👉 Meet Jeri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Fauquier SPCA

Phone: (540) 788-9000

Tiny Rugrat is a baby Chi/Yorkie mix, still very young and growing. Puppies need time, training, and patience, so be sure you’re ready for the commitment before applying.

👉 Meet Rugrat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Shelter: Fauquier SPCA

Phone: (540) 788-9000

Morena is a baby Chi/Yorkie mix with a rich brown-and-tan coat. As a young pup, she’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Morena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Midland, VA and thinking about a small dog, please consider visiting Fauquier SPCA or calling (540) 788-9000 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.