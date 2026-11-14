Looking for a loyal little buddy to share your couch and your walks? These adoptable dogs in Midland, VA are waiting at Fauquier SPCA for a family to love.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Location: Fauquier SPCA , Midland, VA

, Midland, VA Contact: (540) 788-9000

Caramel Corn is a classic Beagle mix girl with those sweet hound looks and a beautiful black-and-tan coat. She’s an adult, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home routine.

👉 Meet Caramel Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Location: Fauquier SPCA , Midland, VA

, Midland, VA Contact: (540) 788-9000

Hi-Chew is another lovely adult Beagle mix, with rich dark coloring and warm brown tones in her coat. She’s ready for someone who enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and quiet time at home.

👉 Meet Hi-Chew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Chihuahua / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Location: Fauquier SPCA , Midland, VA

, Midland, VA Contact: (540) 788-9000

Bruno is a young Chihuahua/Yorkie mix, a small dog with a big personality look. His black-and-tan coat gives him a sharp, terrier-style appearance, and his young age means he’s ready to learn and grow with his new family.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Location: Fauquier SPCA , Midland, VA

, Midland, VA Contact: (540) 788-9000

Thornberry is a young Chihuahua mix with a classic black-and-tan coat. Small in size and full of potential, he’s looking for a home that can give him guidance, patience, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Thornberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Fauquier SPCA at (540) 788-9000 to ask about visits and adoption details, and share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking for a new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.