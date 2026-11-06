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🐶 Playful Corgi Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption in Midland, VA
Looking for a fun, short-legged sidekick? These adoptable Corgi mix puppies in Midland, VA are hoping to find loving homes through Fauquier SPCA.
Stubbie
- Breed: Cardigan Welsh Corgi / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA – Midland, VA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Stubbie is a young Corgi/Shepherd mix pup with a cute brown-and-white coat and those classic short Corgi legs. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Stubbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brewski
- Breed: Cardigan Welsh Corgi / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA – Midland, VA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Brewski is a fawn-colored Corgi/Shepherd mix puppy. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Brewski and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rita
- Breed: Cardigan Welsh Corgi / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA – Midland, VA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Rita is a chocolate-colored baby Corgi/Shepherd mix. She’s ready to grow up with a family who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.
👉 Meet Rita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Motley
- Breed: Cardigan Welsh Corgi mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Fauquier SPCA – Midland, VA
- Phone: (540) 788-9000
Motley is a striking black-and-white Corgi mix puppy. With her short legs and puppy energy, she’ll do best with a family ready for play, training, and daily care.
👉 Meet Motley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these puppies, please call Fauquier SPCA at (540) 788-9000 or click the links above to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.