Midland’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move and don’t mind some hard work, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a reverse unit and power swivel on oil and gas wells, handling everything from moving the unit to calculating pump requirements. This role fits someone with 8+ years rig or related experience who wants steady oilfield work with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Noble Steed Logistics LLC

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive commercial vehicles for a growing logistics company that values safety and reliability. You’ll need a valid CDL, 1+ year of verifiable experience, clean record, and ability to pass drug/background checks; in return you get consistent work, health insurance, and paid training.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Midland, TX (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Split your time between the warehouse and the road: help load/unload, organize inventory, and drive box trucks or your own vehicle for deliveries. CDL is not required, but you must be 25+ with a clean driving record and comfortable with physical work and customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.