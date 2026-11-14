Midland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics, labs, and home health. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and keep building your career.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Midland, TX (79703)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, some Saturdays/overtime)

(Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, some Saturdays/overtime) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the face of Labcorp in a client office, drawing blood for all ages, handling drug screens, and doing light admin work. Great fit if you have phlebotomy training, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits plus a quarterly performance bonus.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC / Albertsons Companies

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $50,000 sign-on incentive mentioned)

Community pharmacy role where you float between stores, provide direct patient care, and lead techs and interns. Standout perks include a $50,000 sign-on incentive, possible OPT/H-1B/TN sponsorship, and full benefits with PTO and store discounts.

Employer: St. Joseph's Home Health, Inc.

Location: Midland, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role coordinating home health visits, working closely with nurses, patients, and families. Good for someone with 1+ year experience, strong people skills, and reliable transportation; offers health, vision, dental, life insurance, PTO, holiday pay, and a team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing and often open to the right attitude and experience mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.