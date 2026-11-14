Midland’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Versona

Versona Location: Midland, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, retirement plan

This role is great if you have retail experience and want to step into leadership. You’ll help run daily store operations, lead the team, manage inventory, and drive sales in a fast-paced fashion retail setting.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Midland, TX (financial center; exact branch based on business needs)

(financial center; exact branch based on business needs) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

This is a front-line banking role where you help customers with everyday transactions and bigger financial goals. Good fit if you enjoy sales, problem-solving, and learning banking tech while building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3000 N Lamesa Rd, Midland, TX 79705

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, opening/closing, cash handling, and leading associates. This is a hands-on role with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.