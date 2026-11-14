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Midland
🛒 Midland, TX Retail & Banking Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
3 days ago
Midland’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.
Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: Versona
- Location: Midland, TX (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, retirement plan
This role is great if you have retail experience and want to step into leadership. You’ll help run daily store operations, lead the team, manage inventory, and drive sales in a fast-paced fashion retail setting.
Relationship Banker
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Midland, TX (financial center; exact branch based on business needs)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
This is a front-line banking role where you help customers with everyday transactions and bigger financial goals. Good fit if you enjoy sales, problem-solving, and learning banking tech while building long-term client relationships.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 3000 N Lamesa Rd, Midland, TX 79705
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, opening/closing, cash handling, and leading associates. This is a hands-on role with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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