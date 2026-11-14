Midland’s trades scene is busy right now, with oilfield support, auto, and equipment shops all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stallion Infrastructure Services

Stallion Infrastructure Services Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on light towers plus natural gas and diesel generators—diagnosing, repairing, and load testing equipment in the field. You’ll use diagnostic software, do both electrical and mechanical work, and handle your own work orders and safety checks.

Employer: Cavender Auto Family – Cavender Subaru of Midland Odessa

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $40–$55 per flag hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Extras: Sign-on bonus ($6,000 Line Tech / $12,000 Master Tech), medical, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, life insurance, employee discounts

Turn wrenches on Subarus and other vehicles—diagnose and repair engines, transmissions, brakes, A/C, and more. Good fit if you already have tech experience and want strong flat-rate pay, steady repair orders, and room to grow into a new, larger shop in 2027.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc. – SPM Oil & Gas

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.00 – $30.75/hour (starting at $23/hour , based on experience)

(starting at , based on experience) Schedule: 10 days on / 4 days off , overtime as needed

, overtime as needed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, parental leave, tuition reimbursement (per plan rules)

Spray-paint oilfield equipment and parts, prep surfaces, and keep production logs and your work area safe and clean. Good for someone with at least a few months of painting or similar shop experience who’s okay with PPE, fumes, and a physical job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Midland employers often train the right person with a solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.