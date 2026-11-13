Midland County residents took part in a free Community Trash Drop-Off event, helping collect 2,140 tires, 74 batteries, 600 gallons of used motor oil, 9 dumpsters of metal and bulky household trash, and unused and expired prescription medicines so these items can be recycled or disposed of safely instead of dumped along roadsides or in illegal sites.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Midland County TX - Government