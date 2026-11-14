📅 Midland High wins bi-district playoff, moves on to area round

The Midland High Bulldogs football team won their bi-district playoff game at home in Midland, Texas, beating Franklin 35–26.

Quarterback Holt Howard had a big night, throwing touchdown passes to MJ Washington and Walker Campbell, and adding a rushing touchdown of his own. The game stayed close, within one score for most of the night, but Midland pulled away to secure the win.

The victory moves the Bulldogs to 6–5 on the 2026 season and marks their first playoff win since 2024.

Next up, Midland will play the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the area round of the playoffs.