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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Midland
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Midland, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a loving home. All they need now is you.
FWT Tiffany
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 7 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: 28 lbs
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Fixed: Spayed
- Training: Crate trained
- Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, gentle, loyal
- Good with: Other dogs
Why you’ll love Tiffany: She’s a young tan Lab mix who already knows how to relax in a crate and enjoys other dogs. Her gentle, affectionate nature and adventurous side make her a great match for an active home ready to help her grow.
👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Kayla
- Breed: Terrier (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Weight: 35 lbs
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Fixed: Spayed
- Training: Housetrained, crate trained
- Personality (from bio): Affectionate, gentle, smart, playful, loyal
- Good with: Other dogs, kids
Why you’ll love Kayla: She’s a young, house-ready pup who already knows her manners. With her friendly nature and love for kids and other dogs, Kayla sounds like a wonderful fit for a family looking for a playful but gentle companion.
👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Nova
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Senior (about 9 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 7 lbs
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Fixed: Spayed
- Training: Housetrained, crate trained
- Personality (from bio): Affectionate, gentle
- Good with: Other dogs
Why you’ll love Nova: This tiny senior lady is perfect if you want a calm, lap-sized friend. She’s already house and crate trained, gets along with other dogs, and is all about love and cuddles.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pollie
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult (about 2 years 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Primary Color: Brown
- Secondary Color: Black
- Weight: 9.4 lbs
- Shelter: Grand Companions Midland (GCHS - Midland)
- Phone: (432) 426-3724
Why you’ll love Pollie: A small brown-and-black Chihuahua, Pollie is a petite companion who’s ready and available for adoption at GCHS – Midland. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and see if she’s your match.
👉 Meet Pollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Midland, TX area, consider visiting Fix West Texas and Grand Companions Midland or calling ahead to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.