Looking for a new four-legged friend in Midland, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a loving home. All they need now is you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 28 lbs

28 lbs Shelter: Fix West Texas

Adoption Fee: $100

Fixed: Spayed

Spayed Training: Crate trained

Crate trained Personality (from bio): Adventurous, affectionate, gentle, loyal

Adventurous, affectionate, gentle, loyal Good with: Other dogs

Why you’ll love Tiffany: She’s a young tan Lab mix who already knows how to relax in a crate and enjoys other dogs. Her gentle, affectionate nature and adventurous side make her a great match for an active home ready to help her grow.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier

Terrier (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Weight: 35 lbs

35 lbs Shelter: Fix West Texas

Adoption Fee: $50

Fixed: Spayed

Spayed Training: Housetrained, crate trained

Housetrained, crate trained Personality (from bio): Affectionate, gentle, smart, playful, loyal

Affectionate, gentle, smart, playful, loyal Good with: Other dogs, kids

Why you’ll love Kayla: She’s a young, house-ready pup who already knows her manners. With her friendly nature and love for kids and other dogs, Kayla sounds like a wonderful fit for a family looking for a playful but gentle companion.

👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior (about 9 years)

Senior (about 9 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: 7 lbs

7 lbs Shelter: Fix West Texas

Adoption Fee: $50

Fixed: Spayed

Spayed Training: Housetrained, crate trained

Housetrained, crate trained Personality (from bio): Affectionate, gentle

Affectionate, gentle Good with: Other dogs

Why you’ll love Nova: This tiny senior lady is perfect if you want a calm, lap-sized friend. She’s already house and crate trained, gets along with other dogs, and is all about love and cuddles.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult (about 2 years 4 months)

Adult (about 2 years 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Primary Color: Brown

Brown Secondary Color: Black

Black Weight: 9.4 lbs

9.4 lbs Shelter: Grand Companions Midland (GCHS - Midland)

Phone: (432) 426-3724

Why you’ll love Pollie: A small brown-and-black Chihuahua, Pollie is a petite companion who’s ready and available for adoption at GCHS – Midland. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Pollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Midland, TX area, consider visiting Fix West Texas and Grand Companions Midland or calling ahead to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.