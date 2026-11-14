📢 Midland ISD students headed to state education summit

Students from five Midland ISD high schools have qualified for the 2027 State Teach Tomorrow Summit after strong performances at the Area 8 Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Conference on November 7, 2026 at West Texas A&M University.

Students from Midland High School, Midland Lee High School, Coleman High School, Midland Freshman High School, and Midland Lee Freshman High School earned state spots in events focused on teaching, leadership, communication, and educational development.

They’ll travel to San Antonio in March 2027 to represent Midland ISD and compete with other future educators from across Texas.

Several students also earned Gold and Silver Awards, and Addyson Burns from Coleman High School was selected as the 2027–28 Area 8 TAFE Secretary.

This is a proud moment for Midland ISD’s future teachers and a nice spotlight on local education programs.