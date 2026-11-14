Midland’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles from hotels to big regional firms. Here are a few good picks if you like organized work and helping people.

Employer: Parkhill

Parkhill Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the Southwest by organizing project manuals and specs for teams across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Microsoft Word/Adobe, and have 2+ years in document or construction-related work; comes with hybrid/flexible schedules, generous PTO, 401(k), health plans, and bonuses.

Employer: Opifex-Synergy

Opifex-Synergy Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Very short internal application for current Advantage Rental Texas staff moving under the Opifex-Synergy team. If you already work there, this is the quick form you need to stay in the system.

Employer: Comfort Suites

Comfort Suites Location: Midland, TX

Midland, TX Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting guests, answering phones, and keeping the lobby tidy. Offers multiple shifts, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel discounts, and works well if you have strong customer service skills and can handle emergencies calmly.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Midland employers are hiring and it’s a good time to put your name out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.