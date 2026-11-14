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📋 Midland TX Admin Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings
Midland’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles from hotels to big regional firms. Here are a few good picks if you like organized work and helping people.
Specifications Coordinator
- Employer: Parkhill
- Location: Midland, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the Southwest by organizing project manuals and specs for teams across Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Microsoft Word/Adobe, and have 2+ years in document or construction-related work; comes with hybrid/flexible schedules, generous PTO, 401(k), health plans, and bonuses.
Current Advantage Rental Texas Employees
- Employer: Opifex-Synergy
- Location: Midland, TX
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Very short internal application for current Advantage Rental Texas staff moving under the Opifex-Synergy team. If you already work there, this is the quick form you need to stay in the system.
Front Desk Receptionist (All Shifts: 7–3, 3–11, 11–7)
- Employer: Comfort Suites
- Location: Midland, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour
Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting guests, answering phones, and keeping the lobby tidy. Offers multiple shifts, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel discounts, and works well if you have strong customer service skills and can handle emergencies calmly.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Midland employers are hiring and it’s a good time to put your name out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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