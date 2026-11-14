⚠️ FAA ground stop causes flight delays from Midland airport

If you’re flying out of Midland International Airport, be aware that the FAA has grounded all departing flights due to frequency issues in the national airspace system.

Travelers at the airport say their departure times have been pushed back multiple times — for example, one flyer’s 3 p.m. flight was moved to 4 p.m., then to 6 p.m. Others who planned to connect or arrive overnight in other states are now staying in Texas an extra night.

This is described as an issue affecting flights across the nation, not just in Midland.

If you have a flight scheduled, plan for possible delays and check directly with your airline for the latest departure time and rebooking options.