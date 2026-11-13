Midland hosts several events from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15. On November 13, events include the Home for the Holidays Market from 9 AM–5 PM at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N Main St, Music at the Museum: D.I.Y. Ocean Drum at 4 PM at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Indiana Ave, and Los Rangerz at 7 PM at The Destination Midland, 1705 W Industrial Ave. On November 14, the Home for the Holidays Market runs 9 AM–5 PM at the Bush Convention Center, Pilates on the Playa starts at 9 AM at Watersong Wild Space, 2201 S Midland Dr, and a Fall Festival begins at 4 PM at Lifehouse Fellowship, 1607 FM 1788. On November 15, the Home for the Holidays Market continues 9 AM–5 PM at the Bush Convention Center, the Midland Gun & Blade Show opens at 10 AM at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trl, and Songs of the American Soul runs 9 AM–5 PM at Encore Alumni Chorale, 300 North Main Street.

This content is adapted from materials provided by VisitMidland