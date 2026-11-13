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Full Weekend of Events Across Midland Nov. 13–15
Midland hosts several events from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15. On November 13, events include the Home for the Holidays Market from 9 AM–5 PM at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N Main St, Music at the Museum: D.I.Y. Ocean Drum at 4 PM at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Indiana Ave, and Los Rangerz at 7 PM at The Destination Midland, 1705 W Industrial Ave. On November 14, the Home for the Holidays Market runs 9 AM–5 PM at the Bush Convention Center, Pilates on the Playa starts at 9 AM at Watersong Wild Space, 2201 S Midland Dr, and a Fall Festival begins at 4 PM at Lifehouse Fellowship, 1607 FM 1788. On November 15, the Home for the Holidays Market continues 9 AM–5 PM at the Bush Convention Center, the Midland Gun & Blade Show opens at 10 AM at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trl, and Songs of the American Soul runs 9 AM–5 PM at Encore Alumni Chorale, 300 North Main Street.
This content is adapted from materials provided by VisitMidland
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