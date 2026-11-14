⚠️ Check your flight time from Midland after FAA ground stop

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights as of Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

If you’re flying out of Midland International Airport, airport official Justine Ruff says you should check directly with your airline for updated departure times once the ground stop is lifted.

Even if your ticket shows a certain departure time, your plane may not yet have arrived because of the stop. In that case, your flight will leave later than scheduled.

Before you head to the airport, confirm your flight status on your airline’s website, app, or customer service line to avoid extra waiting at the terminal.