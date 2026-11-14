Looking for a new feline friend in Midland, TX? These sweet kittens from Fix West Texas are young, social, and ready to grow up with a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

About Prince:

This little guy calls himself the “prince of Egypt” and expects to be treated like royalty. He’s described as very handsome and very lovable, and he knows he deserves a home where he’ll be doted on and adored.

👉 Meet FWT Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 3 months

Baby – about Gender: Male (already neutered )

Male (already ) Weight: About 3.5 lbs

About Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Litter box trained: Yes

Good with: Kids and other cats

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

About Vinny:

Vinny is a handsome orange tabby who’s already neutered and litter trained, so he’s ready to move right in. He’s described as affectionate, cuddly, playful, and a great fit for a busy, lively family with children or other cats. This little mischief-maker is ready to steal your heart.

👉 Meet FWT Vinny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 3 months

Baby – about Gender: Male (already neutered )

Male (already ) Weight: About 3 lbs

About Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Litter box trained: Yes

Good with: Other cats

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

About Donny:

Donny is a sweet brown tabby kitten who’s already neutered and litter trained. He does well with other cats, so he’d be a nice match for a home that already has a feline friend. He’s described as affectionate, cuddly, and friendly, a lovely little companion for someone wanting a gentle buddy.

👉 Meet FWT Donny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Fix West Texas

About Simba:

Simba is super sweet, energetic, and very curious. He loves to explore and seems sure he’s part lion, with big “ruler of the world” energy. If you want a playful kitten with a bold spirit, Simba might be your little king.

👉 Meet FWT Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these kittens, reach out to Fix West Texas (Midland, TX) through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above and schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.