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🐱 Playful Midland Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Midland, TX? These sweet kittens from Fix West Texas are young, social, and ready to grow up with a loving family.
FWT Prince
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
About Prince:
This little guy calls himself the “prince of Egypt” and expects to be treated like royalty. He’s described as very handsome and very lovable, and he knows he deserves a home where he’ll be doted on and adored.
👉 Meet FWT Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Vinny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 3 months
- Gender: Male (already neutered)
- Weight: About 3.5 lbs
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Good with: Kids and other cats
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
About Vinny:
Vinny is a handsome orange tabby who’s already neutered and litter trained, so he’s ready to move right in. He’s described as affectionate, cuddly, playful, and a great fit for a busy, lively family with children or other cats. This little mischief-maker is ready to steal your heart.
👉 Meet FWT Vinny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Donny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 3 months
- Gender: Male (already neutered)
- Weight: About 3 lbs
- Color: Brown tabby
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Good with: Other cats
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
About Donny:
Donny is a sweet brown tabby kitten who’s already neutered and litter trained. He does well with other cats, so he’d be a nice match for a home that already has a feline friend. He’s described as affectionate, cuddly, and friendly, a lovely little companion for someone wanting a gentle buddy.
👉 Meet FWT Donny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FWT Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Fix West Texas
About Simba:
Simba is super sweet, energetic, and very curious. He loves to explore and seems sure he’s part lion, with big “ruler of the world” energy. If you want a playful kitten with a bold spirit, Simba might be your little king.
👉 Meet FWT Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To learn more about any of these kittens, reach out to Fix West Texas (Midland, TX) through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above and schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.