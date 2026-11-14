Midland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like to reuse, recycle, or just save a little money, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: Three empty water jugs

Condition: Not stated (described as perfect for reuse or recycling)

Location: Wilshire Park, Midland, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Three empty water jugs that you can reuse for water, crafts, or storage, or take to a recycling center. A simple freebie that’s great if you like to repurpose containers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pleated lamp shade

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Wilshire Park, Midland, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant pleated lamp shade that can freshen up a lamp or finish off a side table. In excellent shape, so it should be ready to use as soon as you pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Various items from storage unit cleanout

Includes: Boxes, walker, and miscellaneous goods

Location: Fairway Park, Midland, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A storage unit is being cleared out with multiple free items available. There are boxes, a walker, and other mixed goods, making this a nice stop for bargain hunters or anyone who likes to pick through a variety of things.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Midland tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.