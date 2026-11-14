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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Midland Right Now
Midland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like to reuse, recycle, or just save a little money, these local offers are worth a look.
Empty Water Jugs
Item: Three empty water jugs
Condition: Not stated (described as perfect for reuse or recycling)
Location: Wilshire Park, Midland, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Three empty water jugs that you can reuse for water, crafts, or storage, or take to a recycling center. A simple freebie that’s great if you like to repurpose containers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pleated Lamp Shade
Item: Pleated lamp shade
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: Wilshire Park, Midland, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Elegant pleated lamp shade that can freshen up a lamp or finish off a side table. In excellent shape, so it should be ready to use as soon as you pick it up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Storage Unit Cleanout – Free Items
Item: Various items from storage unit cleanout
Includes: Boxes, walker, and miscellaneous goods
Location: Fairway Park, Midland, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A storage unit is being cleared out with multiple free items available. There are boxes, a walker, and other mixed goods, making this a nice stop for bargain hunters or anyone who likes to pick through a variety of things.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Midland tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.