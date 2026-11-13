Midland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from school-based therapy to surgery and nursing. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Specialized Assessment & Consulting

Specialized Assessment & Consulting Location: Midland, TX (79705)

Type: Part-time, school-based (in person)

Pay: From $42/hr

Work with about 40 K–8 students providing speech therapy and consulting with school staff. This role comes with strong perks like 401(k) with 4% match, health/dental options, CEU membership, liability insurance, travel stipends, and mentorship for experienced SLPAs licensed in Texas.

Employer: Oral Surgery Partners (Permian Basin Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center)

(Permian Basin Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center) Location: Midland & Odessa, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Competitive base salary, sign-on & starting bonus, bonus opportunities, strong equity package, malpractice coverage, stipend for residents, profit-sharing 401(k), partnership opportunity, PTO

Join a well-established surgical practice with two locations, a strong referral base, and experienced surgical staff. Ideal if you want a broad OMS scope plus a clear path to partnership in the Permian Basin.

Employer: Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

Location: Midland, TX

Type: Regular full-time, variable shift

Base Pay Range: $40.92 – $41.50/hr

Clinic-based LPN role working closely with a physician, handling vital signs, rooming patients, procedures support, and patient flow. HSS is a top-ranked hospital for orthopedics and rheumatology, offering an innovative, supportive environment for both early-career and experienced nurses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Midland move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.