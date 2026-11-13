📢 42 Midland ISD students heading to state teaching summit

Forty-two Midland ISD students have qualified for the 2027 State Teach Tomorrow Summit after competing at the Area 8 Texas Association of Future Educators Conference.

These students showed strong leadership, communication, and educational development skills to earn their spots.

They’ll travel to San Antonio to compete against other future educators from across Texas on March 4–6, 2027, at the San Antonio Convention Center.

Midland ISD has congratulated the students, their teachers, and sponsors for this achievement.